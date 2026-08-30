Ceypetco Slashes Petrol 95 Price by Rs. 20 in Midnight Revision

Sri Lanka's state-owned fuel supplier, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco), has announced a downward revision of petrol prices, effective from midnight, bringing some relief to motorists and consumers across the island.

Price Reduction Details

Under the revised pricing structure, Petrol 95 will see a reduction of Rs. 20 per litre, marking a welcome adjustment for vehicle owners who have been bearing the burden of elevated fuel costs in recent months.

Impact on Consumers

The price cut is expected to ease pressure on everyday commuters and private vehicle owners who rely heavily on the higher-octane Petrol 95 grade for their transportation needs. With the cost of living remaining a key concern for Sri Lankan households, any reduction in fuel prices is likely to be received positively by the public.

Fuel pricing in Sri Lanka has undergone frequent revisions in recent years as authorities attempt to align local pump prices with fluctuating global oil market conditions and the country's broader economic recovery efforts.

Ceypetco's Role

As the primary state fuel distributor operating across Sri Lanka, Ceypetco plays a central role in regulating and supplying petroleum products to the nation. Price revisions by the corporation typically take immediate effect at filling stations islandwide once the midnight deadline is reached.

Motorists are advised to check with their nearest fuel station to confirm the updated pricing at the pump following the official revision.

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