India to Back Rs. 6.5 Billion Sacred City Revival Plan for Anuradhapura

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed government officials to move swiftly on the Anuradhapura Sacred City Development Plan, with implementation expected to commence before the end of this year, backed by significant financial support from India.

A Landmark Investment in Sri Lanka's Ancient Capital

The ambitious development initiative, valued at approximately Rs. 6.5 billion, aims to restore and enhance one of the world's most celebrated Buddhist heritage sites. Anuradhapura, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Asia, holds profound religious and cultural significance for Sri Lanka and the broader Buddhist world.

India's commitment to supporting the project underscores the deepening bilateral ties between the two neighbouring nations, particularly in the areas of cultural heritage and people-to-people connectivity.

Presidential Directive Sets the Tone

President Dissanayake's instruction to fast-track the plan signals his administration's intent to prioritise the preservation of Sri Lanka's sacred landmarks. Officials have been tasked with ensuring that groundwork begins within the current year, reflecting a sense of urgency from the highest levels of government.

The Anuradhapura Sacred City is home to some of Buddhism's most revered monuments, including the Sri Maha Bodhi — believed to be the oldest historically documented tree in the world — as well as ancient stupas and temple complexes that attract pilgrims and tourists from across the globe.

What the Development Plan Aims to Achieve

Restoration and conservation of key religious and archaeological sites within the sacred city

Improvement of infrastructure to support growing numbers of pilgrims and visitors

Enhanced facilities to promote sustainable religious tourism

Strengthening the overall heritage landscape of Anuradhapura for future generations

India-Sri Lanka Cultural Bonds

India's involvement in the project is viewed as a natural extension of its long-standing cultural and religious connection with Sri Lanka. Buddhist heritage forms a significant thread in the shared history of both nations, and New Delhi has previously extended support for several heritage and development projects across the island.

The Anuradhapura Sacred City Development Plan represents not only an investment in infrastructure, but a reaffirmation of Sri Lanka's identity as a beacon of Buddhist civilisation.

With presidential backing and Indian funding secured, stakeholders are optimistic that the project will bring meaningful, lasting transformation to one of South Asia's most treasured ancient cities.

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