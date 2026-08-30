Debutant Vimukthi Stars With 3 for 16 as Sri Lanka Dismiss UAE in Just 47 Balls

Sri Lanka made short work of the United Arab Emirates in a commanding display, wrapping up victory in a mere 47 balls as debutant Vimukthi announced himself on the international stage with a stunning three-wicket haul.

A Dream Start for Vimukthi

Playing his first match for Sri Lanka, Vimukthi wasted no time in making an impression, claiming three wickets for just 16 runs in a disciplined and threatening bowling performance. The figures were a remarkable return for any bowler, let alone one making his debut on the international scene, and they set the tone for a clinical Sri Lankan bowling effort that left UAE struggling to put up any meaningful resistance.

Sri Lanka Dominate from Start to Finish

The sheer speed of the victory — completed inside 47 deliveries — underlined just how thoroughly Sri Lanka controlled the contest. UAE's batting lineup had no answers to the pressure applied by the Sri Lankan attack, collapsing before they could mount any sustained challenge.

The win will serve as a confidence booster for the Sri Lankan side, with the emergence of Vimukthi adding further depth and excitement to a bowling unit already capable of causing problems for more established opponents.

Promising Signs for Sri Lankan Cricket

For supporters back home, the result offers plenty of optimism. Uncovering a talented new bowler capable of striking early and containing runs is exactly the kind of development Sri Lankan cricket needs as the team continues to build and evolve.

Vimukthi's performance will certainly have caught the attention of selectors, and cricket fans across the island will be eager to see whether he can carry this early promise forward into future fixtures.

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