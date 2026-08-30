Grey Wave Rising: How Sri Lanka Must Brace for Its Ageing Population Crisis

Sri Lanka is confronting a demographic challenge that few developing nations have faced at this stage of their economic journey — a rapidly ageing population arriving well before the country has achieved the prosperity needed to support it. The warning signs are clear, and experts say the window for meaningful action is narrowing fast.

A Nation Growing Older, Not Wealthier

The phrase "growing old before growing rich" captures the heart of Sri Lanka's dilemma. Wealthier nations typically build robust pension systems, healthcare infrastructure, and social safety nets over decades of sustained economic growth before their elderly populations surge. Sri Lanka, still recovering from a devastating economic crisis, does not have that luxury of time.

Demographic projections indicate that Sri Lanka's elderly population — those aged 60 and above — is set to grow significantly in the coming decades, placing mounting pressure on state resources, families, and healthcare institutions that are already stretched thin.

What an Ageing Society Means in Practice

The implications of this demographic shift are wide-ranging and touch virtually every sector of national life:

Healthcare costs are expected to rise sharply as age-related illnesses and long-term care needs increase.

The working-age population, which funds pension and social welfare schemes, will shrink relative to the number of dependents it must support.

Rural communities, where traditional family-based elder care is common, may find those support structures weakening as younger generations migrate to cities or abroad.

Gender dimensions are significant, as women tend to live longer and are more frequently the caregivers — often at the expense of their own economic security.

The Policy Gap

Sri Lanka currently lacks a comprehensive national framework specifically designed to address the needs of an ageing society at scale. While certain pension schemes exist for public sector workers, a large portion of the population — particularly those employed in the informal sector — have little or no formal retirement protection.

Experts and civil society voices have long called for a more inclusive and forward-looking social protection model, one that accounts for the realities of informal labour, family caregiving, and the economic vulnerability of older women in particular.

Sri Lanka must recognise that preparing for an ageing population is not a distant concern — it is an urgent national priority that demands immediate policy attention and sustained investment.

Learning From Others, Acting for Ourselves

Several countries in East Asia, including Japan and South Korea, have grappled with similar demographic pressures, offering both cautionary lessons and potential models for adaptation. However, experts caution that solutions must be tailored to Sri Lanka's unique cultural, economic, and institutional context rather than transplanted wholesale from abroad.

Key recommendations gaining traction among policymakers and researchers include expanding universal pension coverage, investing in community-based elder care services, incentivising longer workforce participation among older Sri Lankans who are able and willing to work, and integrating ageing considerations into national health and urban planning strategies.

A Call to Act Now

The challenge is not insurmountable, but it demands urgency. Demographic transitions unfold gradually and then all at once — by the time the full weight of an aged population is felt, the opportunity to build adequate systems may have already passed.

For Sri Lanka, a country still rebuilding its economic foundations, the task of simultaneously restoring fiscal stability and constructing a future-ready social infrastructure for its elderly citizens is formidable. But specialists argue that delay will only compound the cost — both human and financial — of inaction.

The coming years represent a critical window. How Sri Lanka responds to its grey wave will shape the quality of life for millions of its citizens and define the kind of society the nation chooses to become.

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