Hero Headmaster Saves 900 Children Moments Before Nepal School Is Swept Away by Flash Floods

A headmaster's split-second decision to evacuate nearly 900 students from their school building has been credited with saving their lives after devastating flash floods obliterated the structure within minutes of the children reaching safety.

A Warning That Made All the Difference

Rajendra Dawadi, the head teacher of a school situated near the Nepal-Tibet border, received a timely tip-off warning him of rapidly approaching floodwaters. Acting immediately and without hesitation, he ordered a full evacuation of the school premises, directing all students to move to higher ground as quickly as possible.

The decision proved to be nothing short of miraculous. Within minutes of the last children clearing the building, powerful flash floods surged through the area, completely washing the school away. Had Dawadi delayed even briefly, the consequences could have been catastrophic.

Students Recall Terrifying Moments

Pupils who witnessed the event described the harrowing experience of watching their school disappear beneath the floodwaters shortly after they had been standing inside it. For many of the children, the full gravity of their narrow escape only became apparent as they watched the destruction unfold from the safety of higher ground.

The flash floods, which struck the region along the Nepal-Tibet border, were part of a broader pattern of severe flooding that has caused widespread destruction and loss of life across Nepal in recent times.

A Community United in Gratitude

Dawadi has since spoken to international media about the incident, recounting the tense moments during which he made the call to evacuate. He credited the advance warning he received as the critical factor that allowed him to act in time.

The warning came just in time. We moved the children immediately and got everyone to safety before the waters arrived.

Parents, community members and officials have praised the headmaster's calm and decisive leadership under extreme pressure. Many have described him as a hero, attributing the survival of 900 young lives entirely to his swift and courageous action.

A Stark Reminder of Nature's Power

The incident has drawn widespread attention to the vulnerability of schools and communities located in flood-prone regions of Nepal, particularly those in mountainous border areas where flash floods can strike with little warning. Authorities have been urged to invest in stronger early warning systems and to conduct regular emergency drills in schools situated in high-risk zones.

For the students of Dawadi's school, the memory of that day is likely to remain with them for the rest of their lives — as will the memory of the teacher who made sure they lived to tell the tale.

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