Sri Lanka Police Crack Down on Unauthorised Loudspeaker Use Across the Country

Sri Lanka Police have introduced strict new guidelines governing the use of loudspeakers, amplifiers, and other sound-amplifying equipment, signalling a firm stance against unauthorised and disruptive noise in public spaces.

What the New Instructions Cover

The fresh directives issued by Police headquarters place clear restrictions on the operation of sound equipment in public and private settings. Authorities have warned that equipment used in violation of the stipulated rules will be subject to seizure, and those responsible could face legal action under existing noise and public nuisance laws.

Why Police Are Taking Action

The crackdown comes in response to growing public complaints about excessive noise from religious gatherings, political events, commercial establishments, and private functions. Authorities say the unregulated use of powerful sound systems has long been a source of community frustration, particularly in densely populated residential areas.

Key Points the Public Should Know

Prior permission from the relevant authorities is required before operating loudspeakers at public events.

Sound equipment must adhere to permissible decibel levels as outlined under Sri Lankan law.

Violations may result in the confiscation of equipment and prosecution of the responsible parties.

Police officers on the beat have been empowered to act swiftly against offenders without delay.

A Message to Organisers and the Public

Authorities are urging event organisers, religious institutions, and businesses to familiarise themselves with the updated regulations and ensure full compliance well in advance of any planned activity involving sound amplification.

Police have emphasised that the intention behind the guidelines is not to restrict legitimate cultural or religious expression, but to ensure that the rights of communities to live and work without excessive noise disruption are protected.

Members of the public who witness violations are encouraged to report incidents to their nearest police station so that prompt action can be taken.

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