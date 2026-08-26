Sri Lanka Opens Mannar Basin to Foreign Energy Firms with Four New Exploration Blocks

Government Launches Licensing Round for Oil and Gas Exploration

Sri Lanka has moved to attract international energy companies by offering four exploration blocks in the Mannar Basin for oil and gas licensing, as the island nation seeks to bolster its energy security and reduce its dependence on costly fuel imports.

Strategic Push to Unlock Offshore Resources

The Mannar Basin, located off Sri Lanka's northwestern coast, has long been considered one of the most promising offshore hydrocarbon frontiers in South Asia. The decision to open four blocks within this region signals a renewed determination by Colombo to capitalise on the country's untapped natural resource potential.

The move comes as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery following the severe foreign exchange crisis of 2022, during which crippling fuel shortages brought daily life to a near standstill across the country. Securing domestic energy production has since become a national priority.

What the Licensing Round Involves

Energy authorities have formally opened a competitive licensing round for the four Mannar Basin blocks, inviting qualified international and local firms to submit bids for exploration rights. Companies awarded licences would be expected to conduct seismic surveys and, where viable, proceed with exploratory drilling.

Four offshore blocks in the Mannar Basin are being offered for exploration

The licensing process is open to both international and local energy companies

Successful bidders will be required to undertake structured exploration programmes

Significance for Sri Lanka's Energy Future

Sri Lanka currently imports the vast majority of its petroleum requirements, placing significant strain on foreign reserves. A commercially viable discovery in the Mannar Basin could dramatically reshape the country's energy landscape, reducing import costs and generating export revenues over the long term.

The Mannar Basin has previously attracted interest from major global energy players, with earlier exploration rounds yielding encouraging geological data that pointed to the presence of hydrocarbons in the region.

Industry observers note that the timing of this licensing round is significant, as global energy firms are once again actively seeking new frontier exploration opportunities amid shifting international oil market dynamics.

Broader Economic Implications

Beyond direct energy benefits, a successful exploration programme in the Mannar Basin could attract substantial foreign direct investment into Sri Lanka, create skilled employment opportunities, and generate government revenue through royalties and taxes. Officials are hopeful that the initiative will draw serious interest from established players in the global upstream oil and gas sector.

Further details regarding bid submission deadlines, technical requirements, and contractual terms are expected to be announced by the relevant energy authorities in the coming weeks.

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