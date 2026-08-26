GL Peiris Accuses Justice Minister of Contempt Over Referendum Remarks on 22nd Amendment

The Joint Opposition has raised serious concerns over a recent public declaration made by Justice and National Integration Minister Harshana Nanayakkara, in which he categorically ruled out holding a referendum to determine the future of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

Contempt Allegations Levelled at Minister

Former External Affairs Minister and senior politician Professor G. L. Peiris has gone a step further, alleging that Minister Nanayakkara's remarks amount to contempt of court. Peiris questioned how a serving cabinet minister could publicly pre-empt a matter that remains subject to judicial consideration, arguing that such a statement undermines the authority and independence of the judiciary.

The Joint Opposition's challenge signals growing tension between the government and opposition forces over the constitutional amendment, which has been a point of contention in Sri Lanka's political landscape.

Referendum Debate Heats Up

At the heart of the controversy is whether the 22nd Amendment requires approval through a public referendum, given its implications for the constitutional framework of the country. Critics within the Joint Opposition maintain that the people of Sri Lanka must have a direct say in any significant changes to the nation's governing document.

Minister Nanayakkara's firm dismissal of a referendum has drawn sharp criticism, with opposition figures arguing that such a declaration oversteps the minister's authority, particularly while legal proceedings related to the matter are still ongoing before the courts.

Opposition Demands Accountability

Professor Peiris, a seasoned legal and political figure, stressed that the rule of law must be upheld by all members of the government, regardless of their rank or portfolio. He called on the relevant authorities to take note of the minister's comments and assess whether they constitute a breach of established legal boundaries.

The Joint Opposition has indicated it will continue to scrutinise the government's handling of the constitutional amendment process, warning that any attempt to sideline public participation or judicial oversight would be met with strong resistance both inside and outside Parliament.

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