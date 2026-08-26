Sri Lanka Need 38 More Runs to Dodge Follow-On as India Hunt Early Wickets on Day 4
Sri Lanka's batters face a crucial morning session on Day 4 of the ongoing Test match against India, with the islanders still needing 38 runs to avoid the follow-on as the home side looks to press home their dominant position early in the day's play.
India Eye Quick Breakthroughs
India's bowlers will be eager to wrap up the Sri Lankan tail swiftly, with the visitors requiring just two wickets to potentially enforce the follow-on and put the hosts under significant pressure. The Indian bowling attack will be desperate to exploit any early movement and ensure Sri Lanka are sent back to bat again without delay.
Pant Set to Return Behind the Stumps
In a boost for the Indian side, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is expected to take the field on Day 4 after being rested or sidelined during the previous day's play. Pant's return will be welcomed by the Indian camp, given his importance both with the gloves and as a batting force lower down the order.
Sri Lanka's Uphill Task
The Lions find themselves in a precarious position, needing their remaining batters to dig deep and post enough runs to escape the follow-on threat. Failing to do so would hand India a commanding psychological advantage and could set the stage for a potentially decisive phase of the Test match.
Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be watching closely as their side attempts to mount a meaningful fightback against a well-organised and determined Indian outfit in what promises to be an intense morning of Test cricket.
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pant fielding or not wont matter if our tail collapses in first over
Dhananjaya still there, he can do it alone if others give support
dont think we can avoid this, batting has been terrible whole match
aiyo at least try to put up a fight no, 38 runs is not impossible