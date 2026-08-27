Extraditing Arjuna Mahendran From Singapore Faces Legal Obstacles, Minister Reveals

Sri Lanka's efforts to bring former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran back to face justice have hit a significant legal wall, with a senior minister confirming that the country faces a formal legal barrier in securing his extradition from Singapore.

A Longstanding Case With No Resolution in Sight

Mahendran, who served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, has been at the centre of the high-profile Treasury bond scam controversy for several years. Despite ongoing legal proceedings in Sri Lanka, he has remained in Singapore, and authorities have so far been unable to compel his return.

The Public Security Minister confirmed in a recent statement that extraditing Mahendran is not a straightforward process, citing a legal impediment that complicates the government's ability to formally request his handover from Singaporean authorities.

The Extradition Challenge

A key obstacle lies in the absence of a formal extradition treaty between Sri Lanka and Singapore. Without such a bilateral agreement in place, Sri Lanka lacks the legal mechanism typically required to formally compel another nation to surrender a fugitive or wanted individual to its jurisdiction.

This is not the first time Sri Lankan officials have acknowledged the difficulty of retrieving Mahendran. However, the minister's latest statement underscores that little progress has been made in resolving the diplomatic and legal complexities surrounding the case.

Background on the Bond Scam

Mahendran was appointed Central Bank Governor in 2015 and resigned the following year amid allegations surrounding controversial Treasury bond issuances. A Presidential Commission of Inquiry later found that the bond transactions had caused significant financial losses to the state and that Mahendran had played a role in the affair.

The bond issuances in question took place in 2015 and 2016.

A Commission of Inquiry concluded that the transactions were irregular and caused losses to the Employees' Provident Fund.

Mahendran has denied any wrongdoing.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against him in Sri Lanka in absentia.

Public Frustration Growing

For many Sri Lankans, the inability to bring Mahendran to trial remains a symbol of the broader failures in the country's anti-corruption mechanisms. Civil society groups and opposition politicians have repeatedly called on successive governments to do more to ensure accountability in the bond scam case.

The legal barrier to extradition underscores the urgent need for Sri Lanka to pursue bilateral agreements with key nations to ensure that individuals facing serious criminal charges cannot evade justice by residing abroad.

As of now, it remains unclear what alternative legal avenues the government intends to pursue, or whether diplomatic negotiations with Singapore will be intensified to resolve the impasse. The matter is expected to remain a politically sensitive issue as public pressure for accountability continues to mount.

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