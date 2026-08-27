Navy Continues Search for Missing Officer After Super Dvora Fast Attack Craft Sinks Off Angulana

The Sri Lanka Navy is pressing on with its search operation for a missing officer following the sinking of a Super Dvora Mark III Fast Attack Craft off the coast of Angulana on 15 August 2026, Navy Headquarters confirmed yesterday.

Officer Still Unaccounted For

Lieutenant Thilina Udayapriya, who served as second-in-command of the ill-fated vessel, remains missing as naval search teams continue their efforts to locate him. Of the twelve crew members aboard at the time the craft went down, eleven were successfully rescued, leaving Lt. Udayapriya as the sole person still unaccounted for.

Search Operations Ongoing

Navy Headquarters stated that search efforts are being sustained in the waters off Angulana as authorities remain determined to recover the missing officer. The Super Dvora Mark III is a high-speed fast attack craft operated by the Sri Lanka Navy, typically deployed for coastal patrol and rapid response missions.

The sinking of the vessel has raised questions within defence circles regarding the circumstances that led to the incident, though no official assessment of the cause has been publicly released at this stage.

A Difficult Time for the Navy

The loss of the fast attack craft and the continued disappearance of Lt. Udayapriya has cast a shadow over the Sri Lanka Navy, with the fate of the officer weighing heavily on both the institution and the families involved. Naval authorities have not indicated a timeline for concluding search operations, signalling their commitment to continuing the mission until a resolution is reached.

Further updates are expected to be issued by Navy Headquarters as the search progresses.

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