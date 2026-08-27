Arrests Without Accountability: The Troubling Gap at the Heart of Sri Lanka's Anti-Corruption Campaign

Sri Lanka's anti-corruption efforts have long been marked by a familiar and deeply frustrating pattern — high-profile arrests, dramatic press conferences, and then, almost inevitably, a quiet return to business as usual. Despite repeated pledges from successive governments to root out graft and hold the powerful to account, meaningful convictions remain elusive, and public confidence in the system continues to erode.

A Cycle of Spectacle Over Substance

Time and again, Sri Lankans have watched suspects hauled before cameras in handcuffs, only to see cases drag on for years in the courts or collapse altogether. The theatrical nature of these arrests has led many citizens to question whether the country's anti-corruption machinery is genuinely committed to justice, or whether it serves primarily as a tool for political theatre.

Critics argue that the fundamental weakness lies not in the willingness to make arrests, but in the capacity — and the political will — to follow through with credible prosecutions that result in actual punishment for the guilty.

Institutional Weaknesses Undermine Progress

Several structural problems continue to hamper Sri Lanka's fight against corruption. These include:

An overburdened and under-resourced judiciary that struggles to process complex financial crime cases efficiently

Inadequate coordination between investigative bodies, prosecutors, and the courts

Political interference that blunts the independence of anti-corruption agencies

A lack of robust witness protection mechanisms that discourages cooperation with investigators

Legislative gaps that allow suspects to exploit procedural loopholes and delay proceedings indefinitely

Public Trust at Stake

The consequences of this persistent failure extend well beyond individual cases. When corruption goes unpunished at the highest levels, it sends a damaging signal throughout society — that connections and influence matter more than the rule of law. For a country still recovering from a devastating economic crisis that was partly fuelled by decades of mismanagement and institutional rot, this is not a message Sri Lanka can afford to send.

The credibility of any anti-corruption drive is ultimately measured not by the number of arrests made, but by the number of genuine convictions secured and sentences served.

Reform Cannot Wait

Meaningful progress will require more than symbolic gestures. Strengthening the independence of institutions such as the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), improving the capacity of the Attorney General's Department to handle financial crime, and insulating prosecutors from political pressure are essential steps that cannot be deferred.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's administration came to power on a strong anti-corruption mandate, raising public expectations considerably. Whether this government can break the cycle that has trapped so many of its predecessors remains to be seen — but the window of opportunity will not remain open indefinitely.

For Sri Lanka's anti-corruption campaign to move beyond headlines and handcuffs, the justice system must demonstrate that no one, regardless of status or political affiliation, is truly above the law. Until that standard is consistently met, the country's long struggle against graft will continue to fall short of the transformation it so urgently needs.