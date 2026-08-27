Meta Agrees to Historic $16.68 Billion Settlement Over Children's Safety on Facebook and Instagram

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has agreed to pay up to $16.68 billion and implement sweeping reforms to its social media platforms as part of a landmark settlement over allegations that its products caused serious harm to children and young users.

A Historic Legal Reckoning

The agreement marks one of the largest settlements ever reached in a case involving the safety of minors on social media. The deal resolves widespread legal action brought against Meta, which had accused the tech giant of knowingly designing addictive features that endangered the mental and physical wellbeing of young people across its platforms.

Plaintiffs argued that Meta prioritised engagement and profit over the safety of its youngest users, deploying algorithms and interface designs that kept children hooked to their screens while exposing them to harmful content.

What Meta Has Agreed To

Beyond the substantial financial compensation, Meta has committed to making significant changes to how Facebook and Instagram operate, particularly with respect to younger audiences. These changes are expected to include:

Stronger safeguards and restrictions for users identified as minors

Reforms to algorithmic recommendation systems that have been linked to harmful content exposure

Enhanced parental oversight and monitoring tools

Greater transparency in how the platforms engage with young users

Broader Implications for Big Tech

The settlement sends a powerful message to the global technology industry at a time when governments and regulators around the world are intensifying scrutiny of social media companies and their impact on younger generations.

The scale of this settlement reflects the seriousness with which courts and regulators are now treating the responsibility social media platforms bear toward the children who use them.

For Sri Lankan parents and policymakers, the case serves as a timely reminder of the very real risks that unregulated social media exposure poses to children and adolescents. Sri Lanka has seen rapid growth in social media usage among its youth, making the outcomes of cases such as this one increasingly relevant to local conversations around digital safety and online child protection.

Meta's Position

Meta has not admitted wrongdoing as part of the settlement. The company has previously maintained that it invests heavily in safety features and tools designed to protect younger users on its platforms. Nevertheless, the agreement represents a significant legal and financial blow to the social media behemoth and is likely to reshape how it approaches the design and governance of its products going forward.

The settlement is expected to benefit a large number of individuals who were part of the legal action, with compensation to be distributed among claimants who alleged they or their children suffered harm as a direct result of using Meta's platforms.

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