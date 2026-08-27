Ranawaka Accuses NPP of Using 22nd Amendment to Indefinitely Delay Elections

United Republican Front (URF) leader Patali Champika Ranawaka has levelled serious allegations against the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government, claiming that the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution is a calculated move to allow the NPP to extend its hold on power by indefinitely postponing future elections.

A Question of Democratic Integrity

Ranawaka, a veteran politician and former cabinet minister, warned that the amendment is not a straightforward constitutional reform but rather a political instrument designed to entrench the NPP's dominance without subjecting itself to the scrutiny of the ballot box. He urged Sri Lankan citizens to remain vigilant about what he described as a deliberate erosion of democratic norms.

The URF leader made these remarks amid growing opposition scrutiny of the government's legislative agenda, with critics arguing that certain constitutional changes could fundamentally alter the electoral landscape in the country.

IMF Targets Also Under Fire

Beyond the constitutional controversy, Ranawaka also took aim at the government's economic management, alleging that the NPP administration lacks a credible or coherent plan to meet the targets set under Sri Lanka's ongoing programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He argued that the government has failed to demonstrate fiscal discipline or present a structured roadmap that would satisfy the conditions tied to the IMF bailout, which remains critical to Sri Lanka's economic recovery following the devastating financial crisis of recent years.

NPP Yet to Formally Respond

As of the time of reporting, the NPP government had not issued a formal public response to Ranawaka's allegations regarding either the proposed constitutional amendment or the IMF-related concerns.

Political analysts are expected to closely monitor how the government addresses these accusations, particularly given the sensitivity surrounding electoral processes and economic accountability in the current climate. Sri Lanka's opposition has been increasingly vocal in challenging the NPP's policy direction since the party swept to power.

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