Three-Way MoU Signed to Broaden Free Heart Surgery Services at KDU Hospital

A significant step forward in expanding access to life-saving cardiac care has been taken in Sri Lanka, as three key institutions have formalised an agreement to widen the availability of free cardiothoracic surgery services to the public.

Agreement Between Three Major Institutions

The Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, and the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) have jointly signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding free cardiothoracic surgical procedures by making use of the facilities available at KDU Hospital.

The signing of this agreement marks a collaborative effort between the defence and health sectors to address the growing demand for specialised cardiac and thoracic surgical care among Sri Lankan patients who may otherwise be unable to afford such treatment.

Significance for Public Healthcare

Cardiothoracic surgery, which encompasses complex procedures involving the heart, lungs, and other structures within the chest cavity, remains one of the most resource-intensive and costly areas of medical treatment. By pooling institutional resources and expertise across the three parties, the agreement is expected to meaningfully increase the number of patients who can receive these surgeries free of charge.

The move is seen as a welcome development for ordinary Sri Lankans, particularly those from lower-income backgrounds who face significant financial barriers when seeking advanced surgical care in the private sector.

KDU Hospital as a Growing Medical Hub

KDU Hospital, operated under the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, has steadily grown its capacity to deliver specialised medical services to both military personnel and civilian patients. This latest MoU is expected to further strengthen the hospital's role as a key provider of high-quality, accessible healthcare in the country.

The agreement reflects a broader national commitment to leveraging state institutions and inter-ministerial cooperation to bridge gaps in public health service delivery, particularly in the field of advanced surgical care.

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