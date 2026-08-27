Government MP Moves Court in Defence of 22nd Amendment Amid Parliamentary Storm Over Chief Justice

A government parliamentarian has filed an intervenient petition before the courts in support of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, as a fresh political controversy erupts over what officials describe as baseless attacks on the country's top judge.

MP Steps Into Legal Battle Over 22nd Amendment

The petition, filed by a ruling party member of parliament, signals the government's determination to defend the constitutional amendment through the judicial process, reflecting the broader significance the administration places on the legislation.

Minister Hits Back Over Allegations Against Chief Justice

Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Sunil Watagala has strongly criticised opposition lawmakers, accusing them of levelling a series of unsubstantiated allegations against Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena during parliamentary sessions.

Minister Watagala called out the conduct of opposition members, describing their behaviour in Parliament as irresponsible and damaging to the integrity of the country's judiciary.

Bar Association Called to Take a Clear Stand

Adding further pressure to the situation, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka has been urged to publicly declare its position on the unverified allegations made against the Chief Justice. Critics argue that the country's foremost legal body has a professional and moral obligation to respond when the independence and reputation of the judiciary is called into question in such a public manner.

The controversy underscores growing tensions between the government and opposition forces, with the role and conduct of senior judicial figures increasingly drawn into the political arena at a time when constitutional matters remain hotly contested.

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