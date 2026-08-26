Gregory Lake Water Quality in Crisis as CEA Report Sounds Urgent Warning

Beloved Nuwara Eliya Landmark Under Threat

Alarming findings from the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) have revealed that water quality levels in Nuwara Eliya's iconic Gregory Lake have deteriorated to a point where they may pose a serious risk to human health, raising urgent concerns about the future of one of Sri Lanka's most cherished recreational destinations.

A Warning That Cannot Be Ignored

Gregory Lake, long regarded as a jewel of the hill country and a focal point of tourism in Nuwara Eliya, has come under scrutiny following the CEA's assessment, which suggests pollution levels in the lake have reached a critically worrying threshold. The findings signal that the situation demands immediate attention from both environmental authorities and local government bodies.

Implications for Public Health and Tourism

The lake is a popular site for boating, leisure activities, and tourism, drawing thousands of local and foreign visitors throughout the year. A significant decline in water quality not only threatens the health of those who interact with the lake directly but also risks undermining the broader tourism economy of the Nuwara Eliya region, which depends heavily on the area's natural appeal.

Calls for Immediate Action

Environmental advocates and concerned citizens are calling on the relevant authorities to:

Conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the sources of pollution affecting the lake

Implement strict controls on waste and effluent discharge into the surrounding water catchment area

Introduce a sustainable management plan to restore and preserve the lake's ecological health

Increase public awareness on responsible behaviour around the lake and its environs

A Shared Responsibility

Gregory Lake is not merely a tourist attraction — it is part of the cultural and environmental identity of Nuwara Eliya and Sri Lanka as a whole. Its protection must be treated as a national priority.

With the CEA's findings now in the public domain, pressure is mounting on policymakers to act swiftly before the damage becomes irreversible. The degradation of Gregory Lake serves as a stark reminder of the broader environmental challenges facing Sri Lanka's natural water bodies, and the urgent need for coordinated conservation efforts across the country.