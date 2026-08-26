Sri Lanka Investigates Alleged Online Black Market Trading in Private Images of Women and Children

Authorities Launch Probe into Disturbing Digital Exploitation Network

Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation into an alleged online network engaged in the illicit buying and selling of private photographs and images of women and children, raising serious concerns about digital exploitation and privacy violations in the country.

What Investigators Know So Far

Officials have been alerted to the existence of a clandestine online operation through which private and intimate images are reportedly being traded among individuals using digital platforms. The disturbing nature of the alleged network has prompted authorities to act swiftly in identifying those responsible and dismantling the operation.

While the full extent of the network remains under investigation, the involvement of images of children has elevated the urgency of the probe, with child protection laws potentially applicable alongside existing legislation governing privacy and cybercrime.

Legal Framework and Potential Charges

Sri Lanka's legal system provides several avenues through which those found guilty of such offences could be prosecuted. Investigators are expected to draw upon laws relating to:

Child protection and exploitation under existing national legislation

Cybercrimes and digital privacy violations

The non-consensual distribution of private images

Authorities have not yet disclosed the number of individuals implicated or whether any arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

Growing Concern Over Digital Safety in Sri Lanka

This development comes amid mounting concern across Sri Lanka over the misuse of digital platforms and social media to exploit vulnerable individuals, particularly women and children. Advocacy groups have long called for stronger enforcement mechanisms and greater public awareness around online safety.

The alleged existence of such a network underscores the urgent need for robust digital safeguards and strict legal consequences for those who exploit others through online channels.

Members of the public who may have information relevant to the investigation are encouraged to come forward and contact the relevant authorities. Officials have urged anyone who believes they may be a victim of such exploitation to report the matter without delay.

Authorities Urge Vigilance

Law enforcement has also called on parents and guardians to remain vigilant about their children's online activity and to educate young people about the dangers of sharing personal images on digital platforms. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as the case develops.