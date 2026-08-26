India Tighten Grip on Test as Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Fifties Offer Sri Lanka Brief Resistance

Sri Lanka showed signs of a fightback through half-centuries from Prabath Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis, but India continued to press their advantage as the hosts closed in on what could be a decisive result in the Test match.

Bright Spots in a Difficult Innings

Both Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis dug in to provide Sri Lanka with some much-needed resistance, each reaching the fifty-run mark in what was otherwise a challenging batting display for the home side. Their contributions offered a glimpse of hope for Sri Lankan supporters, but ultimately proved insufficient to shift the balance of the match in their favour.

Kamindu Mendis, who has shown considerable promise at the Test level, once again demonstrated his calm temperament under pressure, constructing his innings with patience and intent. Sooriyabandara, typically known for his bowling prowess, added vital lower-order runs to complement the effort.

India Maintain the Upper Hand

Despite the two half-centuries, India's bowlers maintained consistent pressure throughout the innings, ensuring the visitors remained firmly in control. The Indian side continued to close in on victory, with their disciplined bowling attack limiting Sri Lanka's ability to mount a substantial total or set a challenging target.

The match has underlined the current gap between the two sides, with India displaying the clinical efficiency that has made them one of the most formidable Test nations in world cricket.

Sri Lanka Search for Answers

For Sri Lanka, the performances of Kamindu and Sooriyabandara will offer some encouragement heading into future encounters, even as the broader team effort fell short of what was needed. Selectors and fans alike will be hoping the side can build on these individual contributions and find greater collective consistency in the matches ahead.

The result, when it comes, is expected to favour India, who have controlled large portions of the contest and appear well-positioned to secure another Test victory on Sri Lankan soil.

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