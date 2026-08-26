Yala National Park's Zones 1 and 2 Set to Close for Tourists from September 14

Annual Closure to Allow Wildlife and Habitat to Recover

Sri Lanka's iconic Yala National Park will be partially closing its doors to visitors next month, with the Department of Wildlife Conservation announcing that Zones 1 and 2 of the park will be temporarily shut down for tourists beginning September 14.

The closure is part of an annual tradition observed at Yala, one of the island's most visited and celebrated wildlife sanctuaries, allowing the park's ecosystems and animal populations to rest and recuperate from the pressures of heavy tourist activity throughout the year.

A Necessary Measure for Conservation

Yala National Park, located in the southeastern corner of Sri Lanka, is home to one of the highest densities of leopards in the world, along with elephants, sloth bears, crocodiles, and a rich variety of bird species. The park draws thousands of local and foreign tourists annually, making periodic closures essential to maintaining its ecological balance.

Wildlife conservationists have long emphasised the importance of such seasonal shutdowns, noting that uninterrupted human presence can disrupt animal behaviour, breeding patterns, and the natural regeneration of vegetation within park boundaries.

What Visitors Should Know

Zones 1 and 2 of Yala National Park will be closed to tourists from September 14.

The closure is a temporary, scheduled measure implemented by the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Tourists planning visits to the park are advised to check with the Department of Wildlife Conservation for updates on reopening dates and the availability of other zones.

Authorities are urging tourists and safari operators who have made prior bookings or travel arrangements to plan accordingly and stay informed of any further updates regarding the closure period.

Yala remains a crown jewel of Sri Lanka's natural heritage and tourism landscape, and measures such as this seasonal closure reflect the country's commitment to responsible and sustainable wildlife management.