US Suspends Visa Appointments Globally Under Trump Administration Directive

Worldwide Visa Processing Brought to a Standstill

The administration of United States President Donald Trump has ordered a temporary suspension of visa appointment scheduling for applicants across the world, a move that is expected to affect thousands of individuals seeking entry into the United States, including many from Sri Lanka.

What This Means for Applicants

The pause, which applies to visa appointments at US embassies and consulates globally, has left prospective travellers, students, and professionals in a state of uncertainty. The directive comes as the Trump administration continues to review and tighten its immigration and entry policies.

Visa appointment scheduling has been halted at US diplomatic missions worldwide

The suspension affects all categories of visa applicants

Sri Lankan applicants who had pending appointments may face delays

Impact on Sri Lankan Visa Seekers

For Sri Lanka, where a significant number of citizens apply for US visas annually for purposes ranging from higher education and employment to family reunions and tourism, the pause could cause considerable disruption. Those with upcoming appointments or time-sensitive travel plans are particularly affected.

The suspension reflects the Trump administration's broader push to reassess immigration procedures and strengthen screening mechanisms for foreign nationals seeking entry into the United States.

Situation Remains Fluid

Authorities have not yet indicated a specific timeline for when normal visa appointment services will resume. Applicants are advised to monitor official communications from the US Embassy in Colombo for the latest updates regarding appointment availability and processing procedures.

The global pause underscores the far-reaching consequences of US immigration policy shifts, which continue to ripple across nations that maintain strong people-to-people ties with America.