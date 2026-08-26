India's Pivotal Role in Sri Lanka's IMF Rescue: Ali Sabry Lifts the Lid on Behind-the-Scenes Diplomacy

Former Finance Minister Ali Sabry has shed new light on the critical role India played in helping Sri Lanka secure its landmark International Monetary Fund bailout, revealing that New Delhi's intervention at a decisive moment proved instrumental in unlocking the deal that pulled the island nation back from the brink of economic collapse.

A Neighbour Steps In

Speaking on the pivotal negotiations that led to Sri Lanka's IMF programme, Sabry disclosed that India's support went far beyond symbolic gestures of goodwill. At a time when Sri Lanka was grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades — marked by foreign exchange shortages, soaring inflation, and crippling fuel and medicine scarcities — New Delhi's diplomatic and financial backing helped create the conditions necessary for creditors and international institutions to move forward with confidence.

India was among the first countries to provide Sri Lanka with emergency financial assistance during the height of the 2022 crisis, extending credit lines worth billions of dollars for essential imports. Sabry indicated that this early commitment from India sent a strong signal to the broader international community that Sri Lanka had the backing it needed to pursue a credible recovery path.

The IMF Breakthrough

Securing the IMF's Extended Fund Facility — eventually agreed at approximately USD 2.9 billion — required Sri Lanka to meet stringent conditions, including obtaining financing assurances from its major creditors. This process, known as debt restructuring, involved complex multilateral negotiations with bilateral lenders such as China, India, and members of the Paris Club.

According to Sabry, India's willingness to engage constructively and provide timely assurances was a turning point that helped break a logjam in the creditor negotiation process. Without that assurance, the IMF programme could not have moved forward as swiftly as it did.

India played a crucial and timely role in ensuring Sri Lanka could meet the conditions required to proceed with the IMF programme, providing both financial support and diplomatic backing when it mattered most.

A Relationship Built on Necessity and Trust

The revelations underline the depth of the bilateral relationship between Colombo and New Delhi during one of Sri Lanka's darkest economic chapters. India provided over USD 4 billion in total assistance to Sri Lanka in 2022, encompassing currency swaps, credit lines for fuel and food, and humanitarian aid — making it the single largest contributor to Sri Lanka's emergency relief efforts.

Sabry's account also highlights the quiet but effective diplomacy conducted behind closed doors, much of which was not visible to the general public at the time. Sri Lankan officials made repeated visits to New Delhi during the crisis period, holding discussions with senior Indian government figures and financial authorities to coordinate the response.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Recovery

The IMF programme, which Sri Lanka formally entered in 2023, has since provided a stabilising framework for the country's economy. Key economic indicators have shown gradual improvement, with inflation declining sharply from its peak and foreign reserves slowly rebuilding.

Analysts note that the programme would have been significantly delayed — or potentially derailed altogether — had creditor assurances not been secured in time. In that context, India's role, as described by Sabry, carries considerable weight in understanding how Sri Lanka managed to navigate its path toward economic stabilisation.

The former minister's disclosures are likely to prompt renewed discussion in Colombo on the importance of Sri Lanka's relationship with its closest regional neighbour, and on the diplomatic groundwork that underpinned one of the most consequential financial rescue operations in the country's post-independence history.

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