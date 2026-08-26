Sri Lanka Fight Back to 83/2 After Follow-On as Sooriyabandara and Mendis Dig In

Sri Lanka steadied their innings to reach 83 for the loss of two wickets after being asked to follow on, with Nilufa Sooriyabandara and Dinesh Mendis providing the resistance their side desperately needed at the crease.

Solid Partnership Halts the Slide

After conceding a substantial first-innings deficit that forced the follow-on, Sri Lanka found themselves under significant pressure to avoid an early defeat. However, Sooriyabandara and Mendis refused to buckle, combining for a steady partnership that helped settle nerves in the Sri Lankan camp and offered a glimpse of a potential recovery.

The pair batted with composure and discipline, leaving well outside the off stump and rotating the strike to build their stand methodically. Their partnership was a much-needed display of resolve after the top order had struggled to cope with the opposition's bowling attack in the first innings.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the encouraging stand, Sri Lanka still face a considerable task to make the match safe. With two wickets already down and the deficit still to be fully erased, the remaining batters will need to replicate the same level of grit and concentration shown by Sooriyabandara and Mendis if the team is to bat out the game or set a competitive target.

The coming sessions are expected to be critical, as the opposition will look to break through the middle order and apply further pressure on a Sri Lankan batting lineup that has shown vulnerability in this contest.

Cricket fans across the island will be closely watching whether this partnership can be the foundation of a memorable recovery, or whether the hosts' bowling attack will prove too much to handle as the match enters its decisive phase.

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