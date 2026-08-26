Parliament's Electoral Reform Panel Given Two-Month Deadline to Deliver Recommendations

An expert panel tasked with reviewing Sri Lanka's electoral system and recommending reforms has been given a strict two-month deadline to complete its work, Parliament's Department of Communication has announced.

A special sitting was convened in Parliament on Monday, 24, to chart the way forward for the panel and outline the scope of its upcoming work. The meeting brought together key stakeholders to discuss the process through which the panel will conduct its review and submit its findings.

Provincial Councils Left Out of Review Scope

Notably, the panel's mandate does not extend to the electoral framework governing Provincial Councils, which have been excluded from the scope of the review. The focus will instead remain on the broader national electoral system, signalling a deliberate decision by authorities to keep the politically sensitive subject of provincial governance separate from the current reform process.

Push for Timely Electoral Reform

The appointment of an expert panel reflects growing momentum within Sri Lanka's legislative framework to address long-standing concerns over the country's electoral structures. Calls for reform have persisted for years, with critics pointing to the need for a system that better reflects voter preferences and ensures greater accountability.

The two-month window sets a firm timeline for the panel, suggesting that authorities are keen to move swiftly on the reform agenda. Once the panel submits its recommendations, the findings are expected to be presented before Parliament for further deliberation and action.

Sri Lankans and political observers will be watching closely as the panel undertakes what is considered one of the more consequential policy reviews in the country's recent democratic history.