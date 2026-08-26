President Dissanayake Marks Mawlid-un-Nabi With Message of Unity and Justice for All Sri Lankans

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has extended warm greetings to Muslims across Sri Lanka and around the world on the occasion of Mawlid-un-Nabi, the sacred commemoration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

A Call for National Harmony

In his message marking the religious occasion, the President used the moment to appeal for unity and justice among all communities in Sri Lanka, emphasising the values that the observance represents for millions of believers both locally and globally.

Mawlid-un-Nabi holds deep spiritual significance for the Muslim community, serving as an occasion for reflection, prayer, and the renewal of commitment to the teachings and values associated with the Prophet's life.

Inclusive Vision for Sri Lanka

President Dissanayake's message underscored the importance of building a society rooted in fairness and mutual respect, sentiments that resonate strongly in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation such as Sri Lanka, where Buddhists, Muslims, Hindus, and Christians live side by side.

The President's outreach to the Muslim community on this significant occasion reflects a broader commitment by his administration to foster inclusive governance and strengthen bonds across all religious and ethnic groups on the island.

Sri Lanka's Muslim community, which comprises a significant portion of the country's population, marks Mawlid-un-Nabi with prayers, gatherings, and acts of charity throughout the day.

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