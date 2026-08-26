Government's 22nd Amendment Push Hits a Wall as Opposition Parties Withhold Support

The government's much-publicised effort to pass the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution has run into serious difficulty, failing to attract meaningful backing from any party outside the ruling National People's Power (NPP) alliance — either within Parliament or among the broader public.

Opposition Parties Voice Strong Reservations

The Illankai Thamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK), one of the principal Tamil political parties in Sri Lanka, issued a formal statement expressing deep concern over the proposed amendment. The party highlighted that the changes being proposed go to the very heart of national sovereignty — a matter of profound constitutional significance that demands far wider consensus than the government has so far managed to build.

A Constitutional Process Fraught with Tension

The 22nd Amendment has rapidly evolved from a legislative priority into a constitutional quagmire for the NPP government. What was presented as a flagship reform initiative now faces the prospect of advancing without the cross-party agreement that amendments of such fundamental importance typically require.

Constitutional experts and political observers have long maintained that amendments touching upon sovereignty and the foundational structure of the state must be approached with broad parliamentary consensus and genuine public consultation, rather than driven through by a single ruling coalition.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Political Landscape

The failure to secure opposition support raises critical questions about the government's strategy and its ability to deliver on its legislative agenda. Key concerns include:

Whether the amendment can command the required parliamentary majority without cross-party backing

The extent to which minority communities, particularly Tamil and Muslim parties, have been meaningfully consulted

The potential for the amendment to face legal challenges if passed without broad consensus

Political analysts warn that pressing forward in isolation risks deepening existing divisions within Parliament and could undermine public confidence in the constitutional reform process itself.

Government Under Pressure to Broaden Dialogue

As resistance mounts, calls are growing for the government to pause and engage in genuine dialogue with all stakeholders before pushing the amendment to a vote. For a nation still navigating the complex aftermath of its worst economic crisis in modern history, political stability and inclusive governance remain essential — and constitutional reforms that lack broad legitimacy could prove more damaging than helpful in the long run.

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