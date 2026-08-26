Government Firm on Pushing Through 22nd Amendment and Judicature Bill, Says Justice Minister

The government remains firmly committed to advancing both the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution and the Judicature (Amendment) Bill, Justice and National Integration Minister Harshana Nanayakkara has declared, signalling that the administration has no intention of abandoning either legislative measure.

Minister Stands Firm on Reform Agenda

Minister Nanayakkara made the remarks publicly, emphasising that the government's broader objectives cannot be fulfilled simply by increasing salaries or offering other financial incentives. The legislative reforms, he stressed, are considered essential tools for achieving the administration's long-term governance goals.

The statement comes amid ongoing political debate surrounding both pieces of legislation, which have drawn varying degrees of scrutiny from opposition parties and civil society groups alike.

What the Bills Seek to Achieve

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution is aimed at introducing key structural changes to the country's governance framework, while the Judicature (Amendment) Bill is intended to bring reforms to Sri Lanka's judicial administration. Together, the government views the two measures as complementary pillars of its reform programme.

Minister Nanayakkara's comments underline the administration's position that meaningful institutional change requires legislative action rather than incremental economic adjustments alone.

Political Significance

The government's resolve to press ahead with both bills reflects the administration's broader agenda of constitutional and judicial reform at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate a complex political and economic landscape. Observers will be watching closely to see how the bills progress through Parliament in the weeks ahead.

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