Three Lives Lost Including Infant in Devastating Head-On Crash on Medawachchiya-Kebithigollewa Road

A tragic road accident claimed three lives, including that of a young infant, after a three-wheeler and a jeep collided head-on along the Medawachchiya-Kebithigollewa road.

Fatal Collision Leaves Community in Mourning

The devastating crash, which involved a three-wheeler and a jeep travelling in opposite directions, resulted in a direct frontal impact that proved fatal for three of those involved. Among the victims was an infant, a detail that has drawn widespread shock and grief from the local community.

The Medawachchiya-Kebithigollewa stretch is a key road connecting communities in the North Central Province, and the incident has once again raised serious concerns about road safety conditions along rural highway corridors in Sri Lanka.

Road Safety Concerns Come Back into Focus

Accidents involving three-wheelers and larger vehicles continue to be a pressing road safety issue across the island. The vulnerability of three-wheeler passengers in high-impact collisions has long been highlighted by traffic safety authorities, yet such tragedies persist with alarming frequency.

Three individuals lost their lives in the collision

An infant was among those killed

The crash involved a head-on impact between a three-wheeler and a jeep

The incident occurred on the Medawachchiya-Kebithigollewa road

Investigations into the cause of the collision are expected to be conducted by local police. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on rural roads, particularly on stretches where overtaking and high speeds remain common hazards.

Road accidents involving vulnerable vehicle types such as three-wheelers continue to account for a significant share of fatalities on Sri Lanka's rural road network.

The loss of an infant in such circumstances serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of road negligence, and many are calling on relevant authorities to take stronger measures to improve road safety standards across the country.