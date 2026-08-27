India Turned the Tide for Sri Lanka at IMF, Says Former Minister

A former Sri Lankan cabinet minister has shed new light on the critical role played by India — and in particular Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — in helping the island nation secure its International Monetary Fund bailout during the height of its devastating economic crisis.

A Pivotal Intervention

The former minister's revelation underscores just how precarious Sri Lanka's position was during negotiations with the IMF, and how diplomatic support from New Delhi proved to be a turning point in unlocking the financial lifeline the country desperately needed.

According to the former official, Sitharaman personally intervened at a crucial juncture in the IMF process, using India's considerable influence within the multilateral institution to help shift momentum in Sri Lanka's favour. Without that intervention, the path to a bailout agreement may have looked very different.

Sri Lanka's Darkest Economic Chapter

Sri Lanka plunged into its worst economic crisis in decades in 2022, marked by catastrophic foreign reserve shortages, fuel queues stretching for kilometres, prolonged power cuts, and widespread shortages of medicine and essential goods. The crisis ultimately triggered massive public protests and the resignation of then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Securing an IMF programme became an urgent national priority for the government that followed, as the agreement was seen as essential not only for immediate financial relief but also for restoring credibility with international creditors and investors.

India's Broader Support

India was among the first countries to extend a helping hand to Sri Lanka during the crisis, providing billions of dollars in credit lines covering fuel, food, and medicines. New Delhi's early support was widely credited with preventing an even deeper humanitarian deterioration before formal multilateral assistance arrived.

The latest disclosure adds a new diplomatic dimension to that support, suggesting India's role extended beyond direct financial assistance to actively advocating for Sri Lanka within global financial institutions.

India's intervention at the IMF level represents one of the most consequential acts of neighbourly solidarity Sri Lanka received during its crisis period.

Significance for Sri Lanka-India Relations

The revelation is likely to reinforce the narrative of India as Sri Lanka's closest and most responsive regional partner during a period of acute national distress. It also highlights the importance of bilateral diplomatic ties in navigating complex international financial negotiations.

Sri Lanka's IMF programme, approved in 2023, set the country on a structured path of economic reforms and debt restructuring. The country has since made gradual but notable progress in stabilising its economy, though significant challenges remain for ordinary citizens still grappling with the aftermath of the crisis.