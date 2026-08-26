PUCSL Warns of Imminent Power Cuts as El Niño Threatens Sri Lanka's Electricity Supply

Sri Lanka's power sector regulator has sounded the alarm over the possibility of electricity disruptions across the country, citing the impact of the El Niño weather phenomenon on both power generation capacity and rising consumer demand.

Regulator Raises Concern Over Supply-Demand Gap

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has issued a formal warning to the public regarding potential power cuts, as the ongoing El Niño conditions continue to place significant pressure on the national electricity grid. According to the commission, the prevailing weather patterns are expected to cause a sharp increase in electricity consumption while simultaneously reducing the country's ability to generate sufficient power to meet that demand.

El Niño, a climatic event characterised by warmer-than-usual ocean surface temperatures, typically brings drier conditions to Sri Lanka. This has a direct and damaging effect on hydropower generation, which remains a cornerstone of the island's electricity production. With reservoir levels dropping during prolonged dry spells, the capacity to generate hydro-based electricity is significantly curtailed.

A Familiar Crisis With Deeper Roots

While weather conditions have been cited as the primary trigger for the warning, critics and energy sector observers have long pointed to systemic issues within the power sector as an aggravating factor. Allegations of mismanagement and corruption in Sri Lanka's energy infrastructure have repeatedly surfaced over the years, raising questions about whether the country's power supply systems are adequately prepared to withstand predictable climatic challenges such as El Niño.

The PUCSL's warning serves as a reminder that Sri Lanka's vulnerability to power disruptions is not solely a product of nature. Poor investment decisions, delayed infrastructure upgrades, and governance failures within the energy sector have historically compounded the impact of weather-related shortfalls.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

As the situation develops, authorities are expected to issue further guidance on load-shedding schedules should the power deficit worsen. Households and businesses are being advised to take precautionary measures, including reducing non-essential electricity consumption during peak hours.

Hydropower generation is expected to decline due to reduced rainfall linked to El Niño

Electricity demand is projected to rise sharply under the warmer, drier conditions

The PUCSL has flagged the risk of power cuts if the supply-demand imbalance is not managed

The warning comes at a time when Sri Lanka is still navigating the aftermath of its most severe economic crisis in decades, making any disruption to electricity supply a particularly sensitive concern for both consumers and businesses alike. The government and energy authorities will be under considerable pressure to manage the situation effectively and minimise the impact on daily life across the country.

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