Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa Urges Sri Lanka to Brace for El Niño–La Niña Climate Threat

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has sounded an urgent warning, calling on Sri Lanka to take immediate and decisive steps to prepare for the potentially devastating consequences of the El Niño–La Niña climate phenomenon.

A Call for National Readiness

Premadasa stressed that the island nation cannot afford to be caught off guard by the extreme weather patterns associated with the cyclical climate event, which has historically triggered severe droughts, floods, and widespread agricultural disruption across South Asia and beyond.

The Opposition Leader urged the government to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves, emphasising that a coordinated national response strategy must be developed without delay to safeguard lives, livelihoods, and the broader economy.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka remains particularly vulnerable to climate-related shocks, given its heavy dependence on rain-fed agriculture and hydropower generation. Erratic rainfall patterns driven by El Niño and La Niña cycles can have cascading effects across multiple sectors, including:

Food security and paddy cultivation

Hydropower electricity generation and energy supply

Drinking water availability for rural and urban communities

Fishing industries along coastal regions

Opposition's Position

Premadasa's call reflects growing concern among opposition lawmakers that the current administration has yet to demonstrate a robust, forward-looking plan to mitigate the risks posed by shifting global weather patterns.

The Opposition Leader's warning comes at a time when climate scientists and international meteorological bodies have been closely monitoring intensifying El Niño and La Niña cycles, cautioning governments across the region to prioritise climate resilience and disaster preparedness planning well in advance of anticipated weather extremes.

Sri Lanka has previously experienced significant hardship during past El Niño episodes, with prolonged dry spells devastating harvests and placing immense pressure on the country's already strained water reservoirs and power grid infrastructure.

Premadasa's remarks are expected to renew pressure on the government to outline a clear and actionable national preparedness framework in the weeks ahead.