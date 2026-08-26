India Enforce Follow-On as Krishna Stars in Dominant Display Over Sri Lanka

India moved firmly into the driver's seat in their Test match against Sri Lanka after enforcing the follow-on, with pacer Prasidh Krishna drawing widespread praise from cricketing greats for his commanding performance with the ball.

Krishna Earns High Praise

Former India internationals Mohammad Kaif and Cheteshwar Pujara were vocal in their admiration for Krishna's display, highlighting the tall pacer's maturity and all-round development as a Test cricketer.

Krishna has looked ahead in all aspects of his game.

The comments from two respected voices in Indian cricket reflect a growing consensus that Krishna has taken significant strides forward, not only as a wicket-taker but as a complete fast bowling package at the highest level.

India Seize Control

India's decision to enforce the follow-on underlined just how commanding their first-innings advantage was over the Sri Lankan side. By sending the hosts back in to bat rather than padding their own total further, India signalled their intent to push for an outright victory and keep maximum pressure on Sri Lanka throughout the match.

The move placed Sri Lanka in a precarious position, needing to bat exceptionally well in their second innings simply to avoid an innings defeat, let alone challenge India for a result.

Tough Outing for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the situation represented a stern examination of their batting lineup's character and resilience. Facing a disciplined and high-quality Indian bowling attack led by the in-form Krishna, the home side faced an uphill task to salvage the match.

The result of the follow-on innings was expected to go a long way in determining the final outcome of the Test, with India firmly holding all the cards as play continued.

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