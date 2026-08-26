Fourteen Newborns Killed as Fire Engulfs Islamabad Hospital Maternity Ward

A devastating fire tore through the maternity ward of a hospital in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Wednesday, claiming the lives of 14 infants, authorities have confirmed.

Tragedy Strikes in the Early Hours

The blaze broke out on August 26, sending shockwaves across Pakistan as news emerged of the catastrophic loss of life within what should have been one of the safest environments for the country's most vulnerable — its newborns.

Pakistani officials confirmed the death toll of 14 infants, though further details regarding the cause of the fire and the full extent of injuries to other patients and staff were still emerging at the time of reporting.

Concerns Over Hospital Safety

The incident has reignited serious concerns about fire safety standards and emergency preparedness within public health facilities across Pakistan. Maternity wards, which house premature and critically ill newborns in incubators and specialised care units, are considered particularly high-risk environments in the event of a fire.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze were expected to be launched by relevant Pakistani authorities in the wake of the tragedy.

The incident drew an outpouring of grief from across the region, with many calling for urgent reforms to hospital safety regulations to prevent such a heartbreaking loss from occurring again.

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