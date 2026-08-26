Sri Lanka Struggle at 83/2 as India Enforce Follow-On in Galle Test

India Tighten Their Grip on the Galle Test

India continued to dominate proceedings on Day Four of the ongoing Test match in Galle, enforcing the follow-on against Sri Lanka and reducing the hosts to 83 runs for the loss of two wickets at the lunch interval.

Follow-On Enforced as Lanka Fail to Close the Gap

Having bowled out Sri Lanka for a total that left them well short of avoiding the follow-on, India's captain wasted no time in sending the hosts back in to bat. The decision reflected India's commanding position in the match and their intent to push for an outright victory.

By the time the players headed off for the lunch break, Sri Lanka had reached 83 for 2 in their second innings, still a considerable distance behind India's imposing first-innings total. The loss of two top-order wickets early in the session underlined the pressure the home side face as they attempt to salvage the match.

Sri Lanka Under Pressure to Salvage the Match

The afternoon session is expected to be crucial for Sri Lanka, with the remaining batters needing to build substantial partnerships if they are to make the game competitive. India's bowling attack, buoyed by their dominant first innings performance, will look to press further and wrap up the match within the day.

For the home crowd at Galle, the hope rests on the middle order mounting a determined resistance and extending the contest into a fifth day. However, given India's stranglehold on the game, Sri Lanka face an uphill task in preventing their opponents from clinching the series.

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