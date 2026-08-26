Sri Lankan Pace and Spin Stars Surge in Latest ICC Test Rankings

Sri Lanka's cricketing fortunes received a welcome boost as two of the island nation's finest bowlers made notable gains in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, underscoring the growing strength of the national bowling attack.

Fernando and Jayasuriya Make Their Mark

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando and left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya each climbed five places in the newly released ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, reflecting their impressive contributions to Sri Lanka's recent Test cricket performances.

The twin rise of a frontline pace bowler and a specialist spinner signals a well-rounded bowling department that will give the national side confidence heading into upcoming international assignments.

A Positive Sign for Sri Lankan Cricket

Both players have been central figures in Sri Lanka's Test setup in recent times, with Fernando's hostile pace and Jayasuriya's sharp spin proving a potent combination on home and away conditions alike.

Asitha Fernando climbed five places in the latest ICC Men's Test bowling rankings.

Prabath Jayasuriya also moved up five spots, reinforcing his standing as one of Asia's leading spinners.

The rankings movement is expected to lift morale within the Sri Lanka Cricket camp and will be seen as recognition of the hard work both bowlers have put in at the international level.

Sri Lanka's bowling attack continues to develop as a genuine match-winning unit, with Fernando and Jayasuriya leading the charge at the highest level of the game.

Cricket fans across the country will be hoping the two bowlers can maintain their upward trajectory as Sri Lanka looks to cement its place among the top Test-playing nations in the world.

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