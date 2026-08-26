Wildlife Officers Rescue 47 Turtles Trapped in Dried-Out Kantale Well

Wildlife authorities in Sri Lanka have carried out a successful rescue operation, retrieving 47 turtles that had become trapped inside a dried-up well in the Kantale area.

Rescue Operation Details

The rescue team recovered a total of 46 star tortoises and one flapshell turtle from the well, which had run completely dry due to severe drought conditions affecting the region. The animals had been left stranded and vulnerable inside the empty well, unable to escape on their own.

Wildlife officials responded promptly to the situation, carefully extracting each of the reptiles from the confined space to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Species Involved

46 Indian star tortoises — a species listed as vulnerable and protected under Sri Lankan wildlife law

1 flapshell turtle — a freshwater species commonly found across the island

Broader Conservation Concerns

The incident highlights the growing threat that prolonged dry weather poses to wildlife across Sri Lanka, particularly in the dry zone, where water sources are increasingly disappearing during drought periods.

Wildlife officials have urged members of the public to report any sightings of distressed or trapped animals to the relevant authorities so that timely assistance can be provided.

Star tortoises are among the most trafficked reptiles in South Asia and are strictly protected under Sri Lankan law. Their discovery in a dried-up well raises questions about how the animals came to be concentrated in that location, with authorities expected to investigate further.