Sri Lanka to Lease 29 Idle Trincomalee Oil Tanks to Private Investors

Sri Lanka is moving forward with plans to unlock the commercial potential of the Trincomalee oil tank farm, with the government set to initiate tender procedures to offer 29 currently unused storage tanks to private investors on a long-term lease basis.

Strategic Assets Back in Play

The Trincomalee oil tank complex, long regarded as one of the most strategically significant energy infrastructure assets in the Indian Ocean region, has seen a number of its tanks sit idle for years. Authorities are now taking concrete steps to change that, with formal tendering processes expected to be launched to attract both local and foreign investment interest.

The 29 tanks earmarked for lease represent a significant opportunity for energy sector investors, given Trincomalee's deep natural harbour and its positioning as a potential regional fuel storage and distribution hub.

Reviving an Underutilised Resource

The move is widely seen as part of the broader effort by Sri Lanka to maximise returns from state-owned assets and draw in private sector participation to drive economic recovery. By placing these facilities under long-term lease arrangements, the government aims to generate revenue while encouraging investment in critical energy infrastructure.

29 unused oil storage tanks at the Trincomalee facility are to be made available to investors

A formal tender process will be initiated to facilitate the leasing arrangements

Agreements are expected to be structured on a long-term basis

Significance for Sri Lanka's Energy Future

Trincomalee has historically attracted considerable regional attention as an energy storage location, with its vast tank farm originally constructed during the Second World War. Bringing these dormant assets into productive use could strengthen Sri Lanka's position as a key player in regional energy logistics and contribute meaningfully to the island nation's ongoing economic stabilisation efforts.

Further details regarding the tender process, eligibility criteria, and lease terms are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in due course.