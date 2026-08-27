India On The Brink Of Victory As Sri Lanka Struggle In Colombo Test

India are on the verge of a commanding win at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo, with Sri Lanka's second innings in deep trouble at the close of play on day four of the second Test match.

Sri Lanka Under Pressure After Follow-On

Having been forced to follow on by India on day three, Sri Lanka found themselves in dire straits at stumps on the fourth day, finishing at 229 for six wickets. The hosts hold a slender lead of just 16 runs, but with only four wickets remaining and three full sessions still to be played, India are overwhelming favourites to clinch the match.

Three Sessions to Seal the Deal

The equation is a daunting one for Sri Lanka's remaining batters. India's bowlers will be fresh and hungry when play resumes, fully aware that a victory is well within their grasp. The visiting side will need just a handful of wickets to wrap up proceedings, potentially within the first session of play on the fifth and final day.

Sri Lanka's second innings score at stumps: 229 for six

Sri Lanka's lead at close of play: 16 runs

Wickets remaining for Sri Lanka: four

Sessions remaining in the match: three

India Eyeing Series Advantage

A victory in Colombo would represent a significant result for India on Sri Lankan soil. The second Test has firmly swung in India's favour after they built a substantial first-innings lead that compelled the hosts to bat again. Sri Lanka's batters have fought with some resistance in the second dig, but the scoreboard pressure and the quality of India's attack have proved relentless throughout the fourth day's play.

All eyes will be on the SSC on the final morning as India look to complete what would be a convincing and well-deserved victory, while Sri Lanka's remaining batters face the near-impossible task of batting out three sessions to save the match.

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