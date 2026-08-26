Parliamentary Committee Seeks Police Input on Sri Lanka's Prison Overcrowding Crisis

Oversight Committee Steps In to Address Growing Concern

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Governance, Justice and Civil Protection has formally consulted the Police Department, requesting its views and proposals on measures that could help ease the severe overcrowding plaguing Sri Lanka's prison system.

A Long-Standing Problem Under the Spotlight

Prison overcrowding has remained one of the most persistent and pressing challenges facing Sri Lanka's criminal justice system. Detention facilities across the island have for years held far more inmates than their intended capacities, raising serious concerns over the health, safety, and rights of those in custody.

By bringing the Police Department directly into the conversation, the parliamentary committee is signalling its intent to take a comprehensive, multi-agency approach to finding workable solutions rather than leaving the burden solely with prison authorities.

Committee Calls for Concrete Proposals

The Sectoral Oversight Committee, which is tasked with scrutinising matters related to governance, justice, and civil protection, has asked police officials to submit specific recommendations that could contribute to reducing the number of individuals held in overcrowded conditions. The consultation reflects a broader legislative effort to reform how the criminal justice system manages pre-trial detainees and convicted prisoners alike.

What Experts Say

Legal and human rights advocates have long argued that meaningful reform must address several interconnected issues, including:

The high number of remand prisoners awaiting trial for extended periods

Limited access to bail for minor offences

Delays within the court system that prolong detention unnecessarily

Insufficient investment in rehabilitation and alternative sentencing programmes

Next Steps

It is expected that the Police Department will present its findings and recommendations to the committee in due course, with the outcome likely to inform future policy discussions and potential legislative action. Observers will be watching closely to see whether the process yields concrete reforms or remains confined to deliberation.

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