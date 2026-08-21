Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya Pays Tribute to Legendary Singer Nanda Malini in Parliament

A Nation Mourns the Loss of a Cultural Icon

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya delivered a heartfelt condolence message in Parliament on behalf of the government, paying tribute to the legendary Sri Lankan singer Nanda Malini following her sudden passing.

Parliament Pauses to Remember a National Treasure

In a solemn address to the House, the Prime Minister expressed the deep sorrow felt across the nation at the loss of one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated and beloved musical voices. Nanda Malini, widely regarded as an iconic figure in Sri Lankan music and culture, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that has touched generations of listeners across the island.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya's message reflected the profound sense of grief shared not only by the government but by countless Sri Lankans for whom Nanda Malini's music formed an inseparable part of their lives and national identity.

A Legacy That Will Endure

Nanda Malini was celebrated not only for her exceptional vocal talent but also for her deep commitment to progressive social values, which she expressed powerfully through her art. Her songs resonated with themes of justice, humanity, and Sri Lankan cultural pride, earning her a place of immense reverence in the hearts of the public.

The Prime Minister's tribute in Parliament underscored the magnitude of the loss felt at the highest levels of government and across Sri Lankan society.

Leaders, artists, and members of the public have been joining in expressing their condolences since news of her passing broke, with tributes pouring in from all corners of the country in recognition of her immeasurable contribution to Sri Lankan arts and culture.

The government is expected to make further announcements regarding official arrangements to honour the life and legacy of this remarkable national figure.

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