Dengue Cases Rise Across Sri Lanka as Health Authorities Issue Week 33 Alert

Sri Lanka's National Dengue Control Unit has released its latest weekly surveillance report, covering the period from 10th to 16th August 2026, as health officials continue to monitor the spread of dengue fever across the island.

Weekly Surveillance Overview

The update, classified as Week 33 of the 2026 reporting cycle, forms part of the government's ongoing effort to track dengue transmission patterns and coordinate a timely public health response. The National Dengue Control Unit compiles these reports on a weekly basis to give authorities and the public an accurate picture of the disease's spread.

A Persistent Public Health Challenge

Dengue fever remains one of Sri Lanka's most pressing vector-borne health concerns, with cases typically surging during and after periods of heavy rainfall when stagnant water provides ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary carrier of the dengue virus.

Health authorities have consistently urged the public to take preventive action, particularly around the home and workplace, to reduce mosquito breeding sites and limit exposure to bites.

What the Public Can Do

Regularly empty and clean water storage containers, flower pots, and roof gutters

Use mosquito repellent and wear protective clothing, especially during early morning and evening hours

Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or body pain develop

Report suspected mosquito breeding sites to local health authorities

Government Response

The National Dengue Control Unit continues to coordinate with provincial and district health offices to deploy inspection teams, conduct awareness campaigns, and carry out fogging operations in high-risk areas. Weekly updates such as this one are intended to keep health professionals and the general public informed and vigilant.

Sri Lankans are encouraged to follow official guidance from the Ministry of Health and to stay alert as the dengue situation is closely monitored throughout the remainder of the year.