Sri Lanka Police Halts Clearance Certificate Applications Due to Technical Failure

The Sri Lanka Police has temporarily suspended the acceptance of applications for police clearance certificates following a technical breakdown affecting the system used to process such requests, authorities have confirmed.

Services Disrupted Amid System Failure

The suspension has come as an inconvenience to a large number of applicants who rely on police clearance certificates for a variety of purposes, including overseas employment, visa applications, immigration procedures, and academic admissions abroad. The certificates are among the most commonly sought official documents by Sri Lankan citizens.

Police authorities have not yet disclosed the precise nature of the technical fault, but confirmed that the disruption is temporary and that steps are being taken to restore the system as quickly as possible.

Public Urged to Wait for Further Notice

Members of the public who intended to submit applications are being advised to hold off until an official announcement is made confirming the resumption of services. Authorities have indicated that updates will be provided once the technical issue has been resolved.

Police clearance certificates are widely required for foreign employment and visa processing.

The suspension affects all new applications until further notice.

No timeline has been given for when normal services will resume.

The Sri Lanka Police has urged the public to remain patient and await an official update regarding the restoration of clearance certificate application services.

Citizens with urgent requirements are encouraged to monitor official Sri Lanka Police communication channels for timely updates on the resumption of services.