Public Health Inspectors Stage Island-Wide Symbolic Strike Over Disputed Transfers

Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) across Sri Lanka staged a symbolic strike on Wednesday (21), with inspectors island-wide reporting sick leave in a coordinated show of protest against what they describe as unilateral transfer decisions imposed without their consent.

A Show of Force Over Transfer Disputes

The collective sick leave action, organised by the PHI community, was intended to send a clear message to health authorities and the government that inspectors are unwilling to accept transfers carried out without proper consultation or due process. While the strike was symbolic in nature, its island-wide reach demonstrated a significant level of unity among the workforce.

Public Health Inspectors play a critical frontline role in Sri Lanka's public health system, responsible for disease surveillance, sanitation inspections, and the enforcement of health regulations at the community level. Any sustained industrial action by this group carries the potential to disrupt essential public health services across the country.

Grievances Over Unilateral Decisions

The PHIs have raised strong objections to what they allege are arbitrary transfer orders issued by health administration authorities without adequate consultation with the affected officers or their representative bodies. The inspectors argue that such decisions undermine established protocols and negatively impact both their professional lives and the communities they serve.

The inspectors maintain that transfers carried out without transparency or proper procedure are a violation of their rights as public servants and demand immediate intervention to resolve the dispute.

Calls for Resolution

PHI representatives have called on the Ministry of Health to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the transfer dispute before the situation escalates into a more disruptive form of industrial action. The inspectors indicated that if their concerns are not addressed promptly, further and more sustained strike action could follow.

Health authorities have yet to issue an official public response to the strike or outline steps being taken to resolve the standoff. The situation is being closely watched by health sector trade unions and government officials alike, as Sri Lanka continues to depend heavily on its public health infrastructure amid ongoing challenges in the sector.

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