President Dissanayake Directs Military to Fast-Track Land Returns in North and East

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a direct order to the country's security forces to speed up the process of releasing and returning lands in the Northern and Eastern provinces, signalling a renewed push to address one of the most long-standing grievances among communities in those regions.

A Long-Awaited Move for Affected Communities

Large extents of land in the North and East have remained under military occupation since the conclusion of the civil war in 2009, leaving thousands of families unable to return to their ancestral properties. The President's latest directive is being viewed as a significant step toward restoring civilian rights and rebuilding trust between the government and affected communities.

The instruction underscores the administration's commitment to reconciliation and signals a willingness to confront an issue that previous governments have been criticised for handling too slowly.

Security Forces Called to Act Swiftly

President Dissanayake's order specifically calls on the military to expedite the formal handover process, reducing bureaucratic delays that have long frustrated displaced residents and civil society organisations advocating on their behalf.

Lands in the Northern Province are among the primary focus areas of the directive.

Eastern Province communities are equally expected to benefit from the accelerated process.

The move is anticipated to ease tensions and support broader national reconciliation efforts.

Significance for Reconciliation

Analysts and community leaders have repeatedly stressed that the return of occupied lands is not merely a practical matter but a deeply symbolic one, carrying significant weight for Tamil and Muslim families who were displaced during the decades-long conflict.

The release of lands held by the military remains one of the most critical benchmarks by which affected communities in the North and East measure the government's sincerity on reconciliation.

The President's directive is expected to be followed by concrete timelines and formal mechanisms to ensure accountability in the handover process. Civil society groups and opposition politicians in the affected provinces will likely monitor the implementation of this order closely in the weeks ahead.

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