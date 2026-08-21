Dilmah Bets Big on India With $15 Million Luxury Tea Push and Exclusive Lounges

Sri Lanka's Iconic Tea Brand Sets Sights on Premium Indian Market

Sri Lanka's homegrown tea giant Dilmah is making a bold statement in one of the world's most competitive beverage markets, committing a substantial $15 million investment to strengthen and expand its presence across India with a focus squarely on the luxury segment.

A Strategic Play for Premium Consumers

The Colombo-based brand, long celebrated for its single-origin Ceylon tea and unwavering commitment to quality, is channelling this significant capital injection into a multi-pronged strategy designed to capture the imagination — and loyalty — of India's fast-growing community of discerning tea drinkers.

Central to this expansion are innovative luxury tea lounges, which Dilmah plans to introduce as experiential destinations rather than simple retail outlets. These lounges are intended to redefine how Indian consumers engage with premium tea, elevating it from an everyday beverage to a curated lifestyle experience.

What the Expansion Entails

A $15 million financial commitment targeted at the Indian market

Launch of exclusive, experience-driven luxury tea lounges

Broader product and brand visibility across premium retail channels

Positioning Ceylon tea as a sophisticated, aspirational choice for Indian consumers

Why India, and Why Now?

India represents one of the largest and most dynamic tea markets in the world, yet the premium and ultra-premium segments remain comparatively underpenetrated. For Dilmah, which has built its global reputation on the philosophy that tea should be made by the people who grow it, India offers a compelling growth frontier at a time when urban consumers are increasingly willing to pay more for authenticity and quality.

The move also carries strategic significance for Sri Lanka's broader tea industry, which continues to position Ceylon tea as a world-class product capable of competing at the highest end of global markets. A high-profile Dilmah expansion in India sends a strong signal about the enduring relevance and commercial appeal of Sri Lankan tea on the international stage.

A Family Legacy Going Global

Founded by the late Merrill J. Fernando and now carried forward by his sons Dilhan and Malik Fernando, Dilmah has consistently championed a business model that keeps profits within the country of origin rather than ceding value to multinational intermediaries. That philosophy, paired with meticulous quality standards, has earned the brand a loyal following across more than 100 countries.

With this latest investment, Dilmah signals its ambition to not merely participate in the Indian premium tea space, but to actively shape it — offering a distinctly Sri Lankan vision of what luxury tea can and should be.