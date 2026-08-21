Washington Pledges Unprecedented Iran Sanctions, Calls on Beijing to Join Pressure Campaign

The United States has signalled its intention to unleash the most severe sanctions ever imposed on Iran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declaring Washington's goal is nothing short of the economic collapse of the Iranian government.

Strongest Sanctions in History

Speaking to CNBC, Bessent outlined the Trump administration's hardline stance, describing the forthcoming measures as the "toughest sanctions in history." The Treasury Secretary made clear that the pressure campaign is designed to fundamentally destabilise Iran's financial foundations, leaving little ambiguity about Washington's ultimate objective.

The announcement marks a significant escalation in the United States' longstanding effort to curtail Iran's economic lifelines and limit the country's ability to fund activities Washington considers destabilising to regional and global security.

China Called Upon to Take Sides

In a notable diplomatic signal, Bessent called on other nations — explicitly naming China — to align with the US-led pressure campaign against Tehran. Beijing has historically maintained economic ties with Iran, making the appeal a pointed challenge to Chinese foreign policy.

The call to China underscores the broader geopolitical dimension of the sanctions push, with the United States seeking to build a wider coalition to maximise economic pressure on the Iranian government.

Details Still to Emerge

While the rhetoric from the Trump administration has been unambiguous in its intent, the specific details of the next steps against Iran have not yet been fully disclosed. Observers and governments alike are watching closely to see precisely which sectors, institutions, and individuals will be targeted under the proposed measures.

For Sri Lanka and other nations that navigate delicate relationships with multiple global powers, developments of this magnitude in international sanctions policy carry potential implications for trade, energy supply chains, and diplomatic positioning in an increasingly polarised world order.

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