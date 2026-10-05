Upcountry Rail Services Disrupted Again as Landslip Strikes Hours After Derailment Cleared

Sri Lanka's upcountry train services suffered yet another setback when a fresh landslip buried a section of railway track in the Agunawala area, located between the Peradeniya and Geli Oya railway stations, just hours after crews had completed repairs from a previous derailment incident.

Back-to-Back Blows for Upcountry Rail

The collapse of a mound of earth onto the tracks brought services to a standstill once again, leaving passengers and railway authorities scrambling to manage the disruption. The timing of the incident proved particularly frustrating, as maintenance teams had only recently wrapped up work to restore the line following the earlier derailment.

The Agunawala stretch, which forms a critical link in the upcountry railway network, is no stranger to weather-related hazards, with the hilly terrain making the area especially vulnerable to soil movement during periods of heavy rainfall.

Disruption to Passenger Services

Trains operating along the upcountry line were affected as a result of the blockage, with services unable to pass through the affected section until clearance operations could be completed. Railway authorities were mobilised to assess the extent of the landslip and begin the process of removing debris from the track.

Commuters depending on the upcountry line for daily travel faced considerable inconvenience, with delays rippling across scheduled services in both directions.

Ongoing Concerns Over Railway Safety

The twin disruptions have once again raised questions about the resilience of Sri Lanka's upcountry railway infrastructure in the face of adverse weather conditions. Environmental factors, including increasingly unpredictable rainfall patterns, continue to pose serious challenges to the stability of tracks running through the island's central highlands.

Authorities have yet to issue a full statement on a timeline for restoring normal operations, though clearance and inspection work was expected to be carried out as swiftly as possible to minimise further impact on passengers.

Related Video