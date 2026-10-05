Opposition to File No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Wickramaratne This Friday

The parliamentary opposition is preparing to formally submit a no-confidence motion against Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne on Friday, with the motion reportedly containing as many as 49 separate charges against him.

Motion to Be Handed Over Friday

Senior opposition parliamentarian Ajith P. Perera confirmed that the no-confidence motion will be officially handed over to the relevant authorities on Friday, marking a significant escalation of tensions between the opposition and the current parliamentary leadership.

The move signals growing dissatisfaction among opposition ranks with the conduct of Speaker Wickramaratne, who has held the position since the government's election to power.

49 Charges Levelled Against the Speaker

The no-confidence motion is understood to be a comprehensive document, laying out 49 distinct charges against the Speaker. While the full details of each charge have yet to be made public, the sheer volume of allegations suggests a broad-based criticism of how Dr. Wickramaratne has managed proceedings within the chamber.

The motion contains 49 formal charges against Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne

The document is expected to be submitted on Friday

Opposition MP Ajith P. Perera announced the development publicly

A Rare Parliamentary Move

No-confidence motions against a sitting Speaker are relatively uncommon in Sri Lanka's parliamentary history, making this development one of considerable political significance. Should the motion proceed, it would require parliamentary debate and a vote, potentially putting the government on the defensive in its efforts to protect its chosen Speaker.

Political observers are closely watching how the ruling party responds to the submission, as the outcome could have broader implications for the balance of power within Parliament and the overall stability of the current administration.

The opposition's decision to pursue this motion reflects deepening frustrations with parliamentary leadership and is likely to intensify debates on the floor of the House in the days ahead.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the 49 charges are expected to emerge once the motion is formally submitted on Friday.