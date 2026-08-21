Showers Expected Across Several Sri Lankan Provinces Today

Residents in several parts of Sri Lanka should prepare for wet weather today, with meteorological forecasts indicating multiple spells of rain across a number of provinces and districts.

Areas Expected to Receive Rainfall

Showers are forecast to occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, along with the districts of Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara. People living and travelling through these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.

Residents are encouraged to carry rain gear and exercise caution on roads, which may become slippery during and after periods of heavy rainfall.

General Public Advisory

Carry an umbrella or raincoat if travelling through affected areas

Drive carefully on wet roads, particularly in hilly regions such as Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya

Stay updated with the latest weather bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather conditions island-wide and will issue further updates as necessary. The public is urged to remain vigilant, particularly in areas prone to flooding and landslides during periods of sustained rainfall.

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