Opposition Calls for Full Supreme Court Bench to Hear 22nd Amendment Petitions

Former Minister Peiris Pushes for Maximum Judicial Representation

Former External Affairs Minister and academic Prof. G. L. Peiris has called on the Supreme Court to convene its full complement of sitting judges to deliberate on petitions filed against the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters, Prof. Peiris argued that the bench tasked with hearing the constitutional challenges to the 22nd Amendment should comprise all 13 currently serving Supreme Court justices, underscoring the gravity and national significance of the matter at hand.

A Question of Constitutional Weight

The opposition's position reflects growing concern over the manner in which the petitions are being handled at the highest judicial level. By demanding full participation of the Supreme Court bench, opposition figures are signalling that they view the 22nd Amendment as a matter of profound constitutional importance that warrants the broadest possible judicial scrutiny.

The 22nd Amendment has been a subject of considerable political debate since its introduction, drawing petitions from various quarters who have raised questions about its constitutional validity and implications for governance in Sri Lanka.

Opposition Stance

Prof. Peiris, delivering remarks on behalf of the opposition, stressed that anything short of a full bench would be inadequate given the far-reaching consequences the amendment could have on the country's constitutional framework. His comments were made at an event attended by fellow opposition members and former senior political figures.

The call for all 13 justices to sit on the bench is seen as a move to ensure maximum transparency and legitimacy in the judicial process surrounding the amendment, with the opposition keen to prevent any perception that the hearings lack sufficient judicial authority.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate a complex political and economic landscape, the outcome of these Supreme Court proceedings is expected to have significant implications for the country's constitutional order and the balance of power between its key institutions.